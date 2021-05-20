Apple just released iOS 14.7 public beta 1 so all iPhone users can try it

Apple surprised us all on Wednesday when it released the first public betas of iOS 14.7 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.7 for the iPad. It was especially surprising because it happened so late in the day instead of around 1:00 PM ET, which is when most iOS betas are released. And on top of all that, Apple hasn’t even released iOS 14.6 to the public yet, as the release candidate only rolled out this past Monday. Now that the developer betas of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 have been released though, it should come as less of a surprise that Apple is rolling out another round of betas right now.

That’s right, iOS 14.7 public beta 1 and iPadOS 14.7 public beta 1 are both now available to download, so anyone can try out Apple’s latest software instead of just developers.

Apple’s first iOS 14.7 beta is now available to developers and to anyone registered with Apple’s public beta program, and so is iPadOS 14.7 beta 1. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together the full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

