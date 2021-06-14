Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 beta 3 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 3 to developers

WWDC 2021 took place last week, giving us an early look at everything iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will bring to the table when they launch this fall alongside the iPhone 13 models. But those updates are months away, and in the meantime, Apple will be pushing out new versions of its mobile operating systems with new features and important bug fixes. iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are the latest public releases, but now iOS 14.7 is just around the corner.

We don’t know much about iOS 14.7 yet, but it appears to be significantly less impactful than iOS 14.5 or iOS 14.6. We know that the update will allow HomePod users to set timers in the Home app on their iPhone or iPad, but that’s about it for now.

Today's Top Deal

Prime members save $27 on the super-popular Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle! List Price: $82.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $27.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

iOS 14.7 beta 3 is now available for developers, as is iPadOS 14.7 beta 3. If you are wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a long list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

Today's Top Deal

Add hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 instead of $50 with this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price: $14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission