Instagram filters are dead, but new AI video tools are coming to replace them

After announcing the end of support for Instagram filters coming in 2025, the social media platform finally revealed what’s next. The head of the company, Adam Mosseri, announced that Instagram is working on AI video tools that will let users completely change how they create content on the platform.

“We are working on some really exciting AI tools for you video creators out there. We want to give you more tools to realize your ideas. And you should be able to do anything you want with your videos. You should be able to change your outfits, or change the context in which you’re sitting, or add a chain. Whatever you can think off,” said Mosseri.

With a “simple video prompt,” users will be able to change their video completely, and Mosseri’s examples were pretty convincing. Funny enough, while Instagram wants to move away from filters, its AI strategy plans to make reality even more distorted. Besides that, it seems AI-generated content will be promoted by the Instagram algorithm instead of being condemned.

Instagram’s AI videos use the same engine announced by Meta in October. Movie Gen promises to set a foundation for Meta’s AI video generation:

“Movie Gen is a cast of foundation models that generates high-quality, 1080p HD videos with different aspect ratios and synchronized audio. We also show additional capabilities such as precise instruction-based video editing and generation of personalized videos based on a user’s image. Our models set a new state-of-the-art on multiple tasks: text-to-video synthesis, video personalization, video editing, video-to-audio generation, and text-to-audio generation. Our largest video generation model is a 30B parameter transformer trained with a maximum context length of 73K video tokens, corresponding to a generated video of 16 seconds at 16 frames-per-second.”

At this moment, Mosseri says Instagram wants to bring “some of these features” in 2025. Over the past year, the company has continued to work with creators to keep them in the platform while still adopting new privacy features for teens.

Just las month, Instagram announced people would be able to completely reset their algorithm. According to a Meta newsroom post, the social media platform has started offering some users the ability to reset their Instagram algorithm recommendations across Explore, Reels, and Feed to a fresh start.

“In addition to providing built-in protections from sensitive content with Teen Accounts, we want to give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience so it can continue to reflect their passions and interests as they evolve,” says the blog post.

Even so, the ability to reset Instagram’s algorithm is available as a test for everyone. Here’s how to do it:

On the Instagram app, there’s a new Content Preferences option

Choose Reset Content Suggestion

Review the people and topics you follow, then take this fresh start

After that, Instagram will start displaying suggestions about topics that may be different from what users usually see. The social media platform says the reset can’t be undone, but suggestions will become more personalized as you like, share, and interact with the app.