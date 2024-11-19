Instagram will finally let you reset algorithm recommendations

One of the best features yet is about to hit Instagram as a test. According to a Meta newsroom post, the social media platform has started offering some users the ability to reset their Instagram algorithm recommendations across Explore, Reels, and Feed to a fresh start.

“In addition to providing built-in protections from sensitive content with Teen Accounts, we want to give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience so it can continue to reflect their passions and interests as they evolve,” says the blog post.

Even so, the ability to reset Instagram’s algorithm is available as a test for everyone. Here’s how to do it:

On the Instagram app, there’s a new Content Preferences option

Choose Reset Content Suggestion

Review the people and topics you follow, then take this fresh start

After that, Instagram will start displaying suggestions about topics that may be different from what users usually see. The social media platform says the reset can’t be undone, but suggestions will become more personalized as you like, share, and interact with the app.

It also won’t change who you follow or ad topics, although you can choose to update those before you reset. Finally, this won’t delete the data Instagram uses to personalize your experience in “other ways.”

Instagram says it will help you improve the algorithm recommendation on the app. For example, on the Explore page, you can tap the three dots in the corner of the post and select “Interested” or “Not Interested.”

Instagram also talks about other tools it offers to teenagers to improve their recommendations and their overall experience. In a few markets, they can choose topics they want to see more, switch to a Following Feed to see, in chronological order, content from accounts they follow, and the social media platform even highlights Close Friends, which gives teens “more control over who sees their Stories.”