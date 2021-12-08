Insider offers key Apple mixed reality glasses weight and price details

The first-gen Apple mixed reality glasses have appeared in various rumors so far this year, with several well-known insiders providing details about the unofficial device. According to the latest leaks, the Apple gadget could be unveiled next year. Then, a commercial launch should follow by the end of 2022. The mixed reality device will deliver both virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, focusing on gaming, entertainment, and communication. It’ll have to face competition from Facebook, Sony, HTC, and other VR device makers that have been manufacturing VR headsets for a few years. Apple should challenge its rivals with its ambitious mixed reality glasses, and a leaker has new details about the device’s weight and price. These are key details for those looking into VR and mixed reality experiences for the home and office.

Why weight is a significant detail for VR headsets

Wearing VR glasses has to be comfortable, so the device’s weight can’t hinder the experience. It’s not enough for the hardware and software to deliver an immersive experience if you tire quickly during use.

Also, the weight aspect of the Apple mixed reality device might be even more important considering the types of entertainment it aims to offer. It’s not just VR games but content consumption and communication. That’s according to a recent report about the device.

This week, well-known Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo released a new note to investors on the Apple mixed reality device, offering more details about its weight and price. Kuo said that the first-gen headset will weigh around 300-400 grams. Moreover, Apple is already working on a second-gen device that should be significantly lighter. Kuo said in earlier remarks that Apple was aiming for a weight between 200-300 grams.

Comparatively, the Oculus Quest 2 (top image) weighs 503 grams. The PlayStation VR (below) is 100 grams heavier. The Vive Focus 3 weighs 785 grams, and the Vive Pro 2 is even heavier at 850 grams.

The Apple mixed reality glasses price

From the sounds of these reports, Apple wants to manufacture an incredibly sophisticated mixed reality headset. But it also wants a V device that doesn’t weigh too much. Put differently, the weight reduction should not translate into any VR/AR experience issues compared to rivals.

Other reports said that the first-gen glasses will deliver M1-grade level performance and feature two 4K displays that beam content to the retina. On top of that, the device will feature up to 15 camera sensors involved in the AR experience. Furthermore, the VR glasses should be connect wirelessly to iPhone and Mac. Kuo mentioned some of these Apple mixed reality headset specs in the past.

In the new note, he reiterated an older claim that the first-gen Apple glasses will cost above $1,000. That’s an expensive entry into Apple’s mixed reality ecosystem. Kuo sees Apple selling between 2.5-3.5 million units in 2023.

Since we compared the rumored Apple mixed reality glasses weight against some of its biggest rivals, we’ll do the same thing with prices. The Oculus Quest 2 retails for $299.99, just like the PSVR headset. The Vive Focus 3 costs $1,300, while the Vive Pro 2 is priced at $1,399 (with all the accessories included).

Apple will launch the second-generation mixed reality glasses in mid-2024. The analyst says Apple could sell around 10 million units of second-gen Apple glasses. The device should be more accessible and offer an even richer experience than the first model.