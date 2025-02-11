Incredible AI app translates live speech in real-time on video calls

One of the best uses of generative AI products is real-time translation of voice and video calls. Suddenly, talking to people from different countries becomes easier than ever because language is no longer a barrier. Real-time translation is one of the staple features of Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of genAI features built into Galaxy smartphones, especially high-end models like the Galaxy S25 series.

Talo AI is similar, but it’s a universal app that debuted on Product Hunt with an exciting proposition. Talo AI is a tool that can connect to video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet to translate conversations between languages in real-time.

“Talo adds a personal AI translator to your video meetings that speaks 30+ languages – which means you can now speak them all! It seamlessly integrates with Google Meet and MS Teams (Zoom is coming very soon),” Talo co-founder Anton Selikhov said on Product Hunt. “The inspiration behind Talo came from my experience building my previous SaaS product, which grew to over 2M users. As a product person, I was constantly speaking with users. However, not sharing a common language with the majority of them created a significant barrier. This challenge inspired me to create Talo – to break down language barriers in online meetings through real-time AI voice translation.”

A demo on the Talo AI website shows two people engaging in a Google Meet call, adding the Talo AI tool to the video chat. After the users set the desired languages, the AI provides nearly instant translation between English and Spanish in real-time.

With Talo added to the Google Meet video call, two AI translators join the chat, each translating what one of the two people in the chat is saying. If it works as easily as the demo suggests, Talo is something people involved in many video chats with peers across the globe should consider. It could enhance communication and reduce the risk of things getting lost in translation.

The current version of Talo AI supports 32 languages, with another 100+ languages in development. The creators say the app supports “cutting-edge audio technology delivers crystal-clear sound quality for natural, free-flowing conversations, as if you were speaking the same language.”

Data privacy and security are also important to me as an AI service user. Talo’s creators say the AI tool supports “state-of-the-art encryption, data protection, reliable infrastructure, and 24/7 support.” Hopefully, that’s not just marketing speak to sell subscriptions.

Speaking of prices, you can start a 7-day Talo AI trial at this link. After that, you’ll have to pay $50/month for 160 minutes of translation, 10 of which are free. After that, you’ll either pay $0.25/minute for real-time translation or upgrade to a plan with higher limits.

When determining whether Talo AI is a good fit for you and your organization, remember that this is still a startup. Don’t be surprised if you experience any issues with an AI service that’s still in its early days. Also, this does seem like a bit of a stopgap solution. A year or two down the road, it seems likely that most AI offerings from big tech companies will be able to do this.