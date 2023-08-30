IFA 2023: Roborock says its new entry-level Q5 Pro robot vacuum is the one to buy

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Roborock is one of the most well-known vacuum companies in the world. With almost a decade of experience, it is focusing on new products for smart home cleaning. During IFA 2023, Roborock introduced new vacuum offerings and a new washing machine with Zeo-cycle drying technology.

For Quan Gang, the president of Roborock, the company wants to complete a decade of hard work by “doing the right thing without pursuing immediate profit and focusing on the long view.”

As many customers are eager for their first smart home cleaning device, Roborock says the new Q5 Pro model is “the one to buy.” With 5,500pa suction power, it has a 770ml onboard dustbin to ensure you don’t need to keep emptying it all the time. With mapping capability as well, it also offers new app features. For example, users can add no-go zones, ask for fast cleaning, or clean with a new floor directions function.

In addition to this vacuum, Roborock is announcing the new Q8 Max Series, with 30 adjustable water flows (when you need a deep clean) with improved Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance. It combines the RockDock Plus, which some users already know, so that the vacuum can clean itself for up to seven weeks straight. The company says it’s “more intelligent, with enhanced cleaning feature, and seven weeks of maintenance-free.”

Roborock Q8 Max in action Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With the Dyad Pro Combo, users have a 5-in-1 product that can help them clean more efficiently, even when they spill milk or candy or have a lot of dust in their home or car.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Lastly, there’s a new Zeo One washing machine. It offers a larger capacity of up to 10 kg and is designed to provide users with 30-day maintenance free.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

This washing machine lets users add all the necessary detergent and intelligently adds the required amount for each cycle. Roborock calls it Smart Dosing. Another feature is the Zeo-cycle function, which dries clothes more efficiently without overheating them. Roborock uses a honeycomb structure with over 20,000 holes and a 288,000 square meter absorption surface to “give your clothes gentle but powerful caring.”

Most products will be available from now until October, except for the washing machine, which will launch exclusively in Germany later this year and gradually roll out to new markets. The prices are in euros and US dollars.