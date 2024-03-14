If you don’t want an iPad, these are the only Android tablets you should get right now

Apple’s iPad lineup is more popular than any other tablet line on the planet. But it’s not the only option out there, and not everyone wants devices in Apple’s ecosystem. That’s especially true if you’re already an Android phone user, since getting an Android tablet means you’ll have access to the same apps on both devices. And right now, there’s only one tablet series you should consider if you’re in the market for an Android tablet.

Samsung makes the best Android tablets on the market right now. It would be difficult to argue otherwise. Amazon’s lineup of Fire tablets is good, but only if you want a budget model. Then there’s the Google Pixel Tablet, but some people think it’s too pricey for what you get. Meanwhile, Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy tablets spans everything from entry-level slates to high-end flagships. Thanks to a big sale happening right now, it’s the perfect time to get one.

I’m an iPad user, and I have been ever since Apple released the first-generation model back in 2010. If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you’ll find plenty of discounts in our guide on the best Apple deals. That being said, I use the term “iPad user” pretty loosely since tablets don’t really fit into my workflow.

If I want to look something up on the web or email my email, I use my smartphone. If I want to stream a movie or TV show, I use a television. And if I need to get some work done, I use a computer. As you can see, I pretty much have all the bases covered.

But not everyone is like me, of course. Plenty of valid use cases exist for tablets, and millions of people buy them each year. They’re great for families to share or for streaming movies if you don’t have a TV in your bedroom. The list goes on and on.

If I were going to buy an Android tablet, it would definitely be a Samsung Galaxy tablet. And today, there’s a big sale on several different Samsung Galaxy tablet models.

First, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+.

This model is perfect for people who want premium features at a mid-range price. It aligns best with Apple’s base iPad model, and the 64GB model has a retail price of $220. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale starting at just $179.99, which is a great value.

Also of note, the 128GB model is down to $229.99 instead of $270.

Key Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features include an 11-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, quad stereo speakers for outstanding sound, and excellent battery life.

If you want something on the higher end of the tablet spectrum, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 FE tablets are both discounted today. You can pick up the Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting at $439.99, and the premium Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $679.99 instead of $800.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is more like Apple’s iPad Pro, and this is the model for you if you want the best of the best. It features flagship specs and a price tag to match. Highlights include an 11-inch AMOLED display, Wi-Fi 6E support, an ultra-wide-angle camera, an S Pen stylus, DeX multitasking, IP68 dust and water resistance, and so much more.