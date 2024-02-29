As a fan of foldable tech, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to check out the Samsung Display booth at MWC. I was hoping to get a glimpse into the future of foldable OLED technology during my visit, and thankfully, Samsung didn’t disappoint.

The Korean vendor showed off more foldable concepts than I thought they would. Some were expected, like the In & Out screens that let a foldable fold both ways. Others were newer, like rollable OLED panels that can wrap around your wrist. That was especially impressive to see in action. Or so I thought until I got to see Motorola’s concept, which was much closer to a commercial product than Samsung’s wrist-worn device.

OLED Cling Band

Yes, Samsung’s wrist smartwatch tech was interesting, but it was too thin for my taste. The extra height needed to partially wrap around the wrist gave it a less than ideal aspect ratio.

The OLED Cling Band smartphone concept. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Also, the foldable screens were damaged after being used relentlessly during the show.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Samsung’s wrist smartphone in a vertical position. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Foldable laptops

In this section, you’ll see two different concept products from Samsung. The first is a 17.3-inch foldable tablet/laptop that looks familiar. We saw this large-screen foldable display concept from Samsung before.

The 17.3-inch foldable laptop. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The second version gives us a smaller foldable tablet/laptop that has a rollable component. By default, you get a 10.5-inch OLED Full HD OLED panel display. Roll out the right-hand side, and you get a 12.4-inch device.

A navigation app running on a 12.4-inch device with a foldable and rollable OLED panel. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Rollable Flex

Samsung’s Rollable Flex also features a 12.4-inch Full HD panel. This one rolls out from a traditional phone-like device and turns into a large tablet.

The Rollable Flex extends to become a large tablet. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

However, it’s unclear if we’ll see such technology in use anytime soon. The same goes for all of Samsung Display’s concepts in this post, of course.

The Rollable Flex in a smartphone-size position. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Flexible panel

Samsung also showed off a 17.3-inch QHD+ flexible panel that’s incredibly thin.

Samsung’s 17.3-inch OLED panel is simply stunning. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Very, very thin. This display could possibly be seen on foldable laptops in the future.

Did I say Samsung’s OLED screens are very, very thin? Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Slidable Flex

Then there’s the Slidable Flex, a display that might be equipped on a tablet.

This tablet grows in size, as the OLED panel rolls out to the right. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

As you can see in the images, the OLED panel can roll to the side, extending the screen size significantly.

Flex S display

Samsung is also toying with OLED panel ideas that will let it manufacture triple-foldable devices, like the Flex S screen in the following image. When unfolded, this smartphone turns into a 12.4-inch tablet.

Triple foldable displays might feature this type of Samsung Display screen. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Flex In & Out

I mentioned the Flex In & Out earlier. This technology would let Samsung make Galaxy Z Flip and Fold devices with foldable screens that can fold in both directions.

This isn’t a regular Galaxy Z Flip phone. It folds in and out. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The handsets would fold perfectly regardless of the direction you choose. That implies Samsung has perfected a new hinge tech to support fold-in and fold-out movements on the same device.

Samsung says the Flex In & Out will work between -20ºC (4ºF) and 60ºC (140F). The company actually hosted live bending tests at the show in extreme conditions. Robots opened and closed foldable screens in temperature-controlled environments. At -20ºC, a foldable phone can withstand up to 30,000 folds. The figure goes up to 150,000 bends at 60º.

This isn’t a regular Galaxy Z Fold phone. It folds in and out. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

Flex Liple

The least exciting foldable OLED panel tech Samsung demoed is called Flex Liple. As the name might suggest, this display tech lets Samsung fold the screen around the top edge of a foldable Flip-type phone.

The least exciting foldable OLED concept from MWC 2024. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

The result is a small display on the top edge, ready to display the time and date and show notifications.