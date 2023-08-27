How to use iMessage’s hidden bookmark feature

If you have an iPhone, then you’re probably already aware of a lot of the cool hidden features that Apple bakes into its mobile software. Previously, we’ve shown you four hidden iPhone tricks that only pros know about, and now we’re here to share yet another super handy hidden feature that lets you bookmark links in iMessages.

If you’ve ever had a group chat with anyone or just shared links with your closest friends or family, then you’ve probably found yourself wishing there was any easy way to save them in the past. This is especially true if you share restaurant links or anything like that with others or have them shared with you. Well, thankfully, you can actually easily save those links as bookmarks thanks to a hidden iMessage feature.

This iMessage trick is just one more way to show off how easy your iPhone makes things. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

All you need to do to start saving bookmarks of links in iMessage is to find the link, press and hold down on it, and then choose the Pin option that pops up. This will add the link to your Safari start page, allowing you to find it in your browser from there on out more easily. And, as long as the link was sent via iMessage, you can pin it this way.

This feature makes it really easy to share important information and links to websites that you need to share with loved ones and friends. I’ve also found it handy for pinning links sent to me about articles and other interesting online content that I wanted to read but didn’t have a chance to read right when it was sent over. They can be found after pinning under the Shared With You section in Safari, and you’ll see a little pin symbol next to the ones you’ve pinned.

This iMessage bookmark feature is just one way that Apple continues to make iMessage a great option for iPhone users who message each other often. Make sure to pin any important links you are sent so you can find them later.