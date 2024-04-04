How to save money on energy bills with summer weather around the corner

With winter weather now behind us and hot weather right around the corner, there is a simple way to save money on your energy bills this summer. If you don’t already have a smart thermostat of some kind in your home, you’re almost certainly overspending on electricity each month by cooling your home more than you need to. Considering how high energy costs have gotten over the past year, this is more important now than ever before. And it just so happens that now is a great time to pick up a smart thermostat like the ones made by Nest.

Prices start at $97.60 for the current-generation Nest Thermostat, which is normally priced at $129. Or, you can get the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat for just $199, down from $249. In either case, you’ll save some money on a new Nest model. Plus, your smart thermostat will pay for itself in savings on your energy bills.

In addition to the money you’ll save, there’s another bonus to adding a Nest thermostat to your smart home setup. Around this time last year, Google announced a big update that added Matter support to the Nest Thermostat.

Matter, for those unaware, is an emerging communications language that aims to unite the many, many different smart home platforms. The goal is to achieve interoperability for as many devices as possible. Most of the people reading this have undoubtedly experienced the frustration of finding an awesome new device that you cannot buy because it doesn’t work with your smart home platform of choice.

Long story short, now is a great time to take advantage of these Nest Thermostat deals, especially while the entry-level Nest Thermostat is on sale for just $97.60.

In the Northeast, where I live, summer weather often sneaks up on us. One week, the low temperatures were down in the 20s and 30s. Then the next week, the high of the day might be in the 90s.

Needless to say, my first instinct is typically to crank up the AC in my home to full blast. But now that I have Nest thermostats, I simply open the Nest app on my phone, switch from heat-only mode to heat and cool, and go on about my business knowing that Nest will take care of the rest.

The Nest Thermostat is a must-have for every single home because it accomplishes two main things. First, it helps keep you as comfortable as possible when you’re home. And second, it helps save you as much money as possible when you’re away.

Normally priced at $129, the newest Nest Thermostat is currently discounted to $97.60.

This smart thermostat is packed full of features aimed at comfort, convenience, and cost savings. It uses sensors and geofencing to know when you’re home or away, and it automatically adjusts your HVAC settings to optimize for either comfort or savings.

You can also manually control the thermostat, of course, and you can control it with your smartphone via the Nest app. Plus, there’s a third option: voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant support.

At $98, this model is a steal. But the upgraded version has an even deeper discount right now if you want the best of the best.

The Nest Learning Thermostat has all the same smart features as the base model. But it adds a gorgeous OLED display and a sleek metal design into the mix.

This model is normally priced at $249, but it’s currently on sale for $199. Again, that’s the lowest price of the year so far.

Since the more expensive Nest Learning Thermostat model offers the same exact HVAC and smart features as the regular Nest Thermostat, we would normally recommend saving money and opting for the cheaper version. In this case, however, either thermostat ends up paying for itself thanks to the money you’ll save on your energy bills. With that in mind, we think you should feel free to splurge on the upgrade.