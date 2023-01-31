HomePod 2 still stains wooden tables with a white ring, but in a new pattern

The HomePod 2 reviews are out. While many praised the rich sound available in this second-iteration of Apple’s biggest audio speaker and some similar features between the new and the old models, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, as known as MKBHD, also noticed an issue still present in the new generation: the white model still stains wooden tables with a white ring.

Brownlee says there’s a redesign on the HomePod 2 base to spread out the surface area, and although it takes longer to stain a wooden table, the YouTuber discovered that the new model still leaves a mark “with a slightly different pattern.”

In 2018, when people started realizing this issue, Apple said that “the marks can improve over several days after the speaker is removed from the wood surface.” In addition, the company suggested people “try cleaning the surface with the manufacturer’s suggested oiling method” if the rings don’t fade.

Image source: Apple Inc.

In an Apple Support document, the company even says where people should place the HomePod. And if you don’t want a stain on your wooden table, just put it on a different surface, the company suggests:

It is not unusual for any speaker with a vibration-damping silicone base to leave mild marks when placed on some wooden surfaces. The marks can be caused by oils diffusing between the silicone base and the table surface, and will often go away after several days when the speaker is removed from the wooden surface. If not, wiping the surface gently with a soft damp or dry cloth may remove the marks. If marks persist, clean the surface with the furniture manufacturer’s recommended cleaning process. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend placing your HomePod on a different surface.

In addition, the 2021 document also states that people shouldn’t put a HomePod near heat sources such as radiators, heat registers, stover, or other appliances that produce heat.

The new HomePod 2 starts being sold this Friday for $299 in white and midnight. Will HomePod base accessories make a comeback as well?