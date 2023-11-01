Hiboy S2 electric scooter: Affordable Excellence that’s Trusted by Customers

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Hiboy has quickly become one of the leading brands in the electric scooter and electric bike markets. The company has gained plenty of recognition by offering high-quality bikes and scooters that are surprisingly affordable. And right now, one of the company’s best-selling electric scooters is available at the lowest price I’ve ever seen.

The Hiboy S2 electric scooter isn’t just popular, it was also recognized by ESG as the best scooter under $500. This model is foldable for easy transport, it has great battery life, and it’s currently on sale for just $299.99.

Hiboy S2 key features

The Hiboy S2 is one of our readers’ favorite electric scooters because it’s practically perfect for commuters. The 350W motor provides enough power to push your max speed to 18.6 mph. Yet the S2 only weighs 31.9 pounds, so it’s easy to fold up and carry on a bus, train, or in the trunk of a car.

Image source: Hiboy

Another key feature of the Hiboy S2 is the battery.

The 36V 7.5Ah battery in this electric scooter gives you excellent range of up to 17 miles. Of course, people who commute that far need to worry about more than just range. After all, what good is an electric scooter if it can’t recharge quickly enough to take you home when your workday or school day ends? That’s why Hiboy included fast-charging support that fully charges an empty battery in 5 hours. That way, your scooter will be ready to go long before it’s time to commute back home.

Hiboy’s lightweight S2 electric scooter also has 8.5-inch honeycomb tires and rear dual shock absorbers that help take the bite out of bumpy roads. The dual-braking system combines e-brakes and disc brakes for safety you would expect in a more expensive scooter. Also, this model comes equipped with an LED headlight, tail light, and side lights.

Another thing I really love about the Hiboy S2 is this model’s app integration. Using Hiboy’s iPhone app or Android app, you can quickly and easily configure settings like speed limit and cruise control. You can also use the app to lock the electric scooter, which is a great feature for theft prevention.

Specifications

If you’re considering the Hiboy S2 electric scooter, it will be handy to have all the key specs in one place. Here’s what you need to know:

Motor power: 350W

Battery: 270Wh

Maximum range: 17 miles

Maximum speed: 18.6 MPH

Tires: 8.5-inch honeycomb tires

Unfolded size: 45.7 × 17.0 × 47.2 in

Weight: 31.9 pounds

Hiboy S2 user reviews

I’ve used the Hiboy S2 electric scooter myself, so I know how impressive it is. Of course, it’s always a good idea to check out user reviews — and when you read some reviews, you’ll see that most people are beyond happy with their purchases.

Image source: Hiboy

“They’re a blast to ride!” one reviewer said of the Hiboy S2.

Another reviewer was excited about how compact the Hiboy S2 is. “Our whole family has been having fun zipping around on these scooters,” they wrote. “They pack down small enough to throw in the trunk and bring them to fun trails anywhere! Easy for anyone to use really quickly. The kids ride it to the park, we use it to zip down to the neighbors, and the dogs love to chase us and get exercise! So fun!”

The portability of the S2 electric scooter is definitely something that many reviewers appreciate. “One of the standout features of the Hiboy S2 Electric Scooter with Seat is its foldability,” remarked another happy S2 owner in their review. “It’s incredibly easy to fold and unfold, making it convenient to carry on public transportation or store in tight spaces.”

“I am a student from University of Washington and was looking for an affordable entry-level electric scooter for my campus commute. After evaluating several brands, I chose the Hiboy S2, and I must say I am very satisfied with this scooter. It perfectly meets my needs for short-distance rides on campus.”

You can read plenty of other user reviews on Hiboy’s website.

Where to buy the Hiboy S2 electric scooter

Hiboy electric scooters and electric bikes are available from several leading retailers. But if you want the lowest prices, your best bet is to go straight to the source.

Head over to Hiboy’s website, and you’ll see that the Hiboy S2 electric scooter is currently on sale with a huge 50% discount. That means you can buy one for just $299.99, which matches the lowest price I’ve seen.