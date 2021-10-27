Here’s why your new MacBook Pro shipment might have been delayed

Apple held its second event of the fall this month to announce its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. We also got to see some new machines that these chips will power, including a redesigned MacBook Pro. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models start at $1,999, and officially launched on October 26th. Unfortunately, some customers that preordered a MacBook Pro last week have been getting notifications to let them know that their shipments are delayed.

Delays have been frustratingly common throughout the pandemic. As such, it’s not all that surprising that some customers aren’t getting their new MacBooks on time. What is surprising is the reasoning behind the delays. A number of customers have reported on social media that “mechanical” issues impacting the shipping company UPS are to blame for the delays.

MacBook Pro shipments delayed by UPS

This is the message that some people are receiving when checking on the status of their shipments:

A mechanical failure has caused a delay. We will update the delivery date as soon as possible.

Other customers have seen this message, which is a bit longer, but doesn’t offer any details:

Your shipment is currently within the UPS network; however, an unforeseen event has occurred which could result in a change to the scheduled delivery date.

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither UPS nor Apple have provided an explanation for the mechanical failures. On Reddit, one user claimed to have found the UPS flight carrying some MacBook Pro units. Providing this is indeed a UPS flight, it appears to have been canceled on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how widespread the delays are. There are thousands of comments in the Reddit preorder and shipping megathread for the new MacBook Pro. Many of those customers have already received their MacBooks. Meanwhile, plenty of others that were initially expecting to receive a MacBook Pro this week are being told to wait until early November or later following the delays.

If you haven’t ordered a MacBook Pro yet, you might want to consider your options before you do. Apple’s website shows 14-inch models shipping between November 18th and November 26th, and 16-inch models shipping between November 26th and December 3rd. Before you place an order online, call your local Apple Store. Many customers are reporting that the retail locations have many configurations in stock — even some that might be sold out online. With all of the shipping issues being reported, at least reach out to an Apple Store first.