Grammarly announces GrammarlyGO, an AI tool that can do your writing for you

You’ve likely used Grammarly to correct…well, grammar. It’s an easy-to-use tool that helps any writer fix spelling mistakes, tone, and more. Now, the company wants to write for you.

In a blog post, the company announced GrammarlyGO, its new “on-demand, contextually aware assistant powered by generative AI.” The company says that the new technology will offer “relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience.”

Like the current form of Grammarly, GrammarlyGO will apparently work with all of the apps that the existing tool already works with. That’s a big win, since other companies need to build the tools directly into their apps. The company says that the AI tool can be used to do the following:

Rewrite for tone, clarity, and length: Transform writing to be clear and on target, whatever the context.

Transform writing to be clear and on target, whatever the context. Compose: Type a prompt and watch GrammarlyGO compose high-quality writing, saving time finding the perfect words.

Type a prompt and watch GrammarlyGO compose high-quality writing, saving time finding the perfect words. Ideate: Unblock writing with GrammarlyGO as an AI ideation partner and unlock creativity with GrammarlyGO’s outlines and brainstorms, generated from prompts.

Unblock writing with GrammarlyGO as an AI ideation partner and unlock creativity with GrammarlyGO’s outlines and brainstorms, generated from prompts. Reply intelligently: Flow through emails quickly with GrammarlyGO, which understands an email’s context and instantly drafts a thoughtful reply.

As opposed to other generative AI, Grammarly says that its tool stands apart from others because it can use its existing writing preferences that users can change in order to create writing that sounds more like you intend it to. The company lists the following as advantages of GrammarlyGO:

Create using unique context: Create high-quality writing with generative AI that understands personal and organizational context, writing style, and goals.

Create high-quality writing with generative AI that understands personal and organizational context, writing style, and goals. Personalize your voice: GrammarlyGO lets you set your preferred voice and a professional role, so the writing it generates is personalized.

GrammarlyGO lets you set your preferred voice and a professional role, so the writing it generates is personalized. Use suggested prompts to guide writing: GrammarlyGO uses unique context to suggest relevant prompts for jumpstarting or improving writing.

GrammarlyGO uses unique context to suggest relevant prompts for jumpstarting or improving writing. Work securely, with generative AI you can trust: Confidently use generative AI that’s built with high standards for enterprise data security, user privacy, and responsible AI.

Confidently use generative AI that’s built with high standards for enterprise data security, user privacy, and responsible AI. Write faster, in the flow of work: Speed up composition in existing workflows and reduce time spent on revisions, so teams can focus on high-value work.

The company says that GrammarlyGO will be rolling out in beta starting in April. It will initially be available to Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education users. In addition, it will be available to free users in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine.

The news comes on the same day that Discord announced new AI tools, and Microsoft’s Bing, now powered by AI, passed 100 million daily active users.