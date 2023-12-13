One of my favorite features on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is the ability to create AI-generated wallpapers. Now, it seems Google will pull that feature over to Chrome by introducing AI-generated themes.

The first sighting of AI-generated themes making an appearance in Chrome comes from X (formerly Twitter) user Leopeva64. The user says they dove deep into some of the new code found within Google Chrome Canary, the testbed for Google’s browser.

Within that code, Leopeva64 says they found evidence of a system that lets you create AI-generated themes. Based on images shared on X, Chrome users will be able to choose from various subjects such as landscapes, food, materials, nature, rooms, science and technology, vehicles, wonders, and more.

From there, you’ll also be able to customize your AI-generated themes by choosing optional details from things such as 3D animation, abstract, cyberpunk, dream, fantasy, and more. You’ll also be able to choose different colors, as well as other optional details like orderly, romantic, chaotic, and so on down the list.

It is important to note that all of these options are based on code found within the Canary version of Chrome. As such, it may not reflect the final product that Google may or may not ship to Chrome sometime in the future. Considering Google’s push for AI, though, it is highly likely that we’ll see this feature appear in a future Chrome update within the next few months.

If you’re rearing to try the feature, there is unfortunately no way to play around with it just yet that I could find. I couldn’t find where to enable the feature in Canary, and nothing online seems to indicate a way to get it working beyond digging through the code yourself.

Instead, it seems we’ll need to wait for an official announcement from Google about AI-generated themes. Based on past updates to the Chrome browser, though, it’s likely the feature will be available in some capacity within the first quarter of 2024, so it shouldn’t take more than a few months to see something solid.