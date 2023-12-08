Google first introduced NotebookLM, its AI note-taking app, to a select few users back in July. Now, though, the search giant has completed the full release of NotebookLM, bringing new features and the power of Gemini Pro to its offerings. Google still bills the AI note-taking app as “experimental,” which means it could either improve or end up on the chopping block going forward.

NotebookLM is, of course, just the latest in Google’s multiple plays to create AI-powered software and apps. The company recently fully debuted its Gemini large language model (LLM), which it says should be comparable to GPT-4, one of the newest versions of OpenAI’s LLM. Of course, there was some controversy about the Gemini demos being fake, so there is something to be said about how good it might actually be.

Despite that, Google is pushing full steam ahead with the full release of NoteBookLM, which was reportedly created with the help of author Steven Johnson (via Wired). The company says that the app can now easily help you summarize your notes, allow you to search specific things in notes you’ve uploaded, and even create outlines for you using your notes.

Image source: Google

Additionally, Google says that NoteBookLM will use Gemini to provide better document understanding and reasoning, and that it can even help you by suggesting a format depending on what is included in your notes. You can also use NoteBookLM to turn your notes into other types of documents, as well as to suggest different ideas.

NoteBookLM was originally known as Project Tailwind, and it was first unveiled back in May, during Google I/O 2023. Its initial release back in July was exciting, but the introduction of new features with this full release will definitely make it more appealing. Google has updated the app to support up to 20 sources in your notebook, each offering room for up to 200,000 words.

It remains to be seen how effective Google’s NoteBookLM is at full release, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye on it as the search giant offers improvements and updates going forward.