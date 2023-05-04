Google Workspace is expanding access to its new generative AI features

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been keen on trying out the new generative AI features coming to Google Workspace, you might be getting your hands on them soon.

Google has taken to Twitter to announce that it is expanding its trusted tester program for its generative AI features. The features, which are coming to Google Workspace, are now available to ten times more users starting today.

We’re excited to expand our trusted tester program for #GenAI capabilities by more than 10X today. 🚀 We encourage new users to post about your experience and tag us with your feedback. ↓ https://t.co/0VPbhLziA0 — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) May 4, 2023

You’ll have to check with your Google Workspace admin to see if you have access yet. Google still hasn’t said when it plans to roll out the features to all Google Workspace users just yet.

We’re currently testing these new experiences with a group of trusted testers, starting in the United States. We’ll add more people to the new experience over time, as we learn from early usage and establish a tight loop of customer feedback to help improve the experience. Please bookmark this site and check back regularly for updates on how to participate.

While the company plans to implement generative AI in Google Meet and Google Chat, Gmail and Google Docs are the first to get the new features. According to Google, users will be able to do the following with the features:

Draft, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail

Brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs

Bring your creative vision to life with auto-generated images, audio, and video in Slides

Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets

Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat

Google announced the expansion a week before the company is set to host Google I/O, its annual developer conference. The event is expected to officially reveal the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold. Maybe we’ll get an update on generative AI then as well.