Google shows off Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and more in official sneak peek

Google has done its usual Google thing and released a look at its next smartphone and watch before its next special event.

There’s already been plenty of leaks for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ahead of the company’s October 8th special event but, until today, all of those came from sources outside of Google. Well, except for the one that leaked from Google’s own Pixel website, but it’s still unclear if that one was actually intentional or not.

Today, however, Google has jumped the gun per usual and officially provided a sneak peek at the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and second-generation Pixel Watch all on its own. In a series of videos posted to YouTube, the company officially showed off the design of both phones and the watch. You can check out “The W8 is Almost Over” video below:

In addition to that video, the company also posted a more in-depth “sneak peek” video about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. According to the video, it looks like the Pixel 8 Pro will definitely be once again larger than the regular Pixel 8. The video also confirms that the Pixel 8 series will come in at least a pink and gray colorway. You can check it out below:

While Google hasn’t said anything about features that we can expect from the phones, we already know quite a bit from the other leaks. According to a previous report, the Pixel 8 is expected to feature a screen size of 6.2 inches in a casing that is shorter 150.5 mm vs. 155.6 mm), narrower (70.8 mm vs. 73.2 mm), and thinner (8.9 mm vs. 8.7 mm) than the Pixel 7.

For the Pixel 8 Pro, a previous report said that the new phone will feature a 6.52-inch display, meaning that Google is opting for a slightly smaller form factor this time around compared to the 6.7-inch display on the Pixel 7 Pro. Google’s video also confirms that the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a new sensor on the back of the phone, which recent reports suggest could be a temperature sensor.

The next Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds are still the most mysterious of devices, as we still know little about what is coming with the next generation of each. Unless we get more leaks before the event, we’ll have to wait to find out what the company has in store for both of us when its executives take the stage on October 8th.