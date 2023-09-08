Google shares a Pixel Watch 2 teaser video ahead of its October 4th event

Google is intent on building hype for its October event right now. Yesterday, the company released a couple of videos giving us a sneak peek at what to expect at its event, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and some new Pixel Buds. While the video revealed some details of the phones, there wasn’t much to be gleaned about the watch — until today.

This afternoon, Google released a sneak peek at the Pixel Watch 2 in a video posted to the Made By Google YouTube channel. You can check out the video below:

As you can see from the video, the Pixel Watch 2 looks very much like the first generation, with a couple of small changes to the design. For one, it looks like the crown is more flush with the display. It also appears that markings on the back indicate that the second generation will feature IP68 water and dust resistance.

The biggest difference externally, however, is definitely with the sensor on the back of the watch. The Pixel Watch 2 shows a more circular sensor design with smaller LEDs, indicating that the company could pack more sensors and, in turn, more health features for its second-generation smartwatch. That makes a lot of sense as Google is trying to quickly play catchup to the Apple Watch right now.

Those seem to be the only external design differences, so it seems like the major upgrades for the Pixel Watch 2 will most likely be more internal, with a rumored chip upgrade and hopefully some software features to go with it.

In addition to the Pixel Watch 2, Google has already confirmed that its October 4th event will feature the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and new Pixel Buds as well. The company is surely trying to get ahead of Apple’s special event, which is set to kick off next week on September 12th, much like Meta did by teasing the Quest 3 ahead of Apple announcing the Vision Pro.

By dropping teaser videos on the daily, Google’s doing a pretty good job.