How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event

It’s happening! Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event is officially set to kick off on Tuesday, September 12th at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Apple iPhone 15 launch event, and exactly how to watch from the comfort of your own home, office, or school.

While rumors aren’t too crazy ahead of the event, we do have some ideas as to what to expect. The company is expected to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The Pro models are expected to gain a titanium housing while both are anticipated to upgrade to USB-C and new cameras. The company is also rumored to reveal the Apple Watch Series 9, its second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro with a USB-C connector.

If you want to tune in to the keynote, Apple is making it very easy for anyone to tune in and watch on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any non-Apple device you may own.

Here’s where you can watch the Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event

The first way to watch Apple’s Far Out special event keynote is through the Apple TV app. While the listing is not present on the TV app yet, the company usually begins to list it on the day of the event, so keep an eye out for it. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices.

Image source: Ian Zelbo/X

Another way to watch the keynote is through the Apple Events website. Apple always makes its events available on its website so that those without access to the app still have a way to stream the event live. In addition to watching the event on the site, Apple is currently giving potential watchers the ability to add it to your calendar so you don’t miss it.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a dark finish. Image source: The Applehub

The last way to watch the WWDC keynote is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now. It’s an obvious move as YouTube is the dominant way to watch videos online and is especially popular for the tech community.

In addition to watching it live, you can set a reminder to ensure you get notified when the event starts (as long as Apple makes the placeholder video available before the event, that is). The notification will come in the form of an email and a push notification if you have the YouTube app installed on your iPhone or iPad.

I have embedded Apple’s September 12 event feed below, so you can watch it right here.

What if you miss the live event?

If you happen to miss the live event, you’ll still be able to watch it through the TV app, the Apple Events website, and YouTube as Apple continues to keep each video up for, well, forever. Apple also commonly makes its events available on Apple Podcasts, so you can choose to tune in — even if you just want to listen to the soothing tones of Craig Federighi.

We’ll all be tuning in on September 12th at 10:00 AM PT. Will you?