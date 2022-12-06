Google Search will now suggest additional topics to hone in on your searches

Google Search has long featured a number of filters you can use when you search. Users can filter for images, videos, news, and more when they search on the service.

Today, the company announced in a blog post that it is adding a new way to hone in even more on the things you are trying to search for. Now, in addition to those filters, users will be suggested additional topics under the search bar.

We’ll now show an easy-to-scroll list of related topics alongside these filters at the top of the search results page to help you drill down or discover something new about a specific topic. You can add or remove topics, which are designated by a + symbol, to quickly zoom in or backtrack on a search.

The company says that the suggested topics will dynamically update based on what you have typed into the search bar so far. Google says that For example, “for example, if you’re searching for “dinner ideas,” you might see topics like “healthy” or “easy.”

Tapping on a topic adds it to your query, helping you quickly refine your search results with less typing. Topics are dynamic and will change as you tap, giving you more options and helping you explore new areas. For example, if you tapped on “healthy,” you might see “vegetarian” or “quick” appear next.

The company says that some of the filters you are used to seeing might get hidden based on what the system thinks you need most. If you need to access all of the usual filters, you can still do so.

Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine is most helpful for your specific query. If you don’t see a particular filter you want, you can find more using the “All filters” option, which is available at the end of the row.

Google says that topics for search will be rolling out for English users in the U.S. over the “coming days.” They will be available in the Google app on iOS, Android, and on mobile browsers. The company did not specify when it could be coming to the browser on the desktop.

Speaking of the desktop, Google has just launched continuous scrolling to Google Search on desktop browsers, bringing an age-old mobile feature to all of the ways we access the search engine.