Google Meet finally adds 1080p support, but probably not for your account

Google has finally figured out that it’s 2023, apparently.

In a blog post, the company announced that it is officially bringing support for 1080p video resolution on Google Meet calls. While the higher-resolution video will be off by default, end users will be able to turn it on. Once it is on, you’ll get to enjoy seeing meeting attendees in full HD for the first time on the video conferencing service.

While the service can technically handle the higher resolution now, you’ll still need a camera that also supports 1080p. A lot of computer cameras don’t, and you may still have one that’s still stuck with 720p resolution. All of the MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros prior to the M-Series processors are still stuck with the lower-resolution potato camera.

You’ll also need an internet connection that can support streaming higher-resolution video calls. If Google detects your connection is struggling to keep up, it’ll drop your resolution back down on its own to ensure your call doesn’t run into issues.

The company is also still limiting the feature to select account types. 1080p video will be available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline customers. It will also be available for “Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space with eligible devices.”

However, the feature will not yet be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will also not be available to users with any personal Google account that is not subscribed to Google One.

Google Meet’s higher resolution comes about a month after Zoom added AI that could summarize meetings. Microsoft Teams also continues to add new video and AI features. FaceTime is, uh, starting to fall behind in all of these areas.