Zoom’s brilliant new AI features can summarize a meeting you’ve missed

Zoom is looking to compete with Microsoft Teams in the “make my meetings app cool with AI stuff” race.

In a blog post, the company announced that they are partnering with OpenAI to bring a number of AI features to its meeting app. Some of the new features include the ability to get caught up on a meeting you’ve missed, generating a whiteboard session, and chat or email composition.

One of the big features is the ability to summarize meetings — even when you hop on a live call. If you happen to be late, Zoom says it will be able to summarize what you missed. The AI feature will also be able to generate a whiteboard and summarize meetings with a post to its chat product.

If they need to create a whiteboard session for their meeting, Zoom IQ can generate it based on text prompts. Once the session ends, Zoom IQ will summarize the meeting and post that recap to Zoom Team Chat, even suggesting actions for owners to take on.

The company says that Zoom IQ will also be able to summarize threads in Zoom Team Chat and even generate a response to your team for you. Who needs to read and write anymore!

Next you’re collaborating on an important, time-sensitive project over Zoom Team Chat. You had to step out for a minute, which means you came back to a long list of messages to catch up on; Zoom IQ helps you get the gist by providing a summary of the thread. Once you’re up to speed, Zoom IQ chat compose makes it easy to help you find the right words by drafting a response for you, even rephrasing responses if need be. But you’ll still be able to make those messages sound like, well, you.

Smita Hashim, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, said in the blog post that “with this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, our goal is to provide the most value for our customers’ diverse needs. These models are also customizable, so they can be tuned to a given company’s vocabulary and scenarios for better performance.”

Zoom says that it will begin rolling out its new AI features “to select customers by invitation in April.” The announcement comes a couple of weeks after Microsoft, which is also partnering with OpenAI, announced a ton of AI features coming to Microsoft 365, its productivity suite.