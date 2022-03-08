Google just made this amazing feature even better on Pixel phones

Google is looking to make Live Caption on calls even better. The company has added new features to its Google Pixel lineup in its March 2022 feature drop. A new blog post details the additions, including a big change to Live Caption when using it on phone calls.

Live Caption on calls is about to get even better

Previously, Google added the ability to use Live Captions to turn any speech from callers into text on your smartphone. Now, though, it’s adding the option to turn text into spoken word. The feature is now available on Pixel 6 phones, and it works in real-time.

Google says Live Caption on calls is for those who can’t or prefer not to speak on calls. When on a phone call, users will now be able to type back responses that will be read out loud on the other end of the call. It’s a good way to help bridge the gap for users who can’t or don’t want to talk out loud. It also makes the Live Caption feature even more versatile for Pixel users.

Google has been working on Live Caption for a while now. Seeing the feature first make the jump to calls, and now come with even more options, is a strong case for how accessible the company is trying to make its devices.

Night Sight for Snapchat and more additions to Live Translate

This Pixel update doesn’t stop with the Live Caption on calls, though. Google has also added several additional features to the 10th Pixel Feature Drop. Now Pixel users can start using Night Sight in Snapchat. Night Sight is Google’s special low-light camera mode. The mode allows for better photos in low light environments and should be a welcome addition for Snapchat users.

Additionally, Google has added new stickers to its smartphone keyboard app. Gboard is the default keyboard on Pixel phones. Starting today, users can convert their words into colorful stickers that are custom-made with the text they choose. Google has also added the option to host YouTube watch parties and share your apps with live sharing on Google Duo. Apple previously added similar features to its FaceTime app, so it’s good to see Google stepping up, too.

Google has also added yet another live feature beyond Live Caption on calls. This new feature drop also brings some changes to Live Translate on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The system can automatically translate the conversation, making it easier to talk with others. A new Interpreter mode will allow you to translate face-to-face conversations. Google has also made Pixel better at identifying certain languages in videos and other media.

On top of updating Live Caption on calls, Google is also bringing some of its existing features to the Pixel 3A and newer phones. These features include Direct My Call and Wait Times. Also, the company has added the option to transcribe audio in Italian and Spanish on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when using the Recorder app.