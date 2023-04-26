GM is ending production of the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV at the end of 2023

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

One of the best affordable electric vehicles is about to see its end.

As reported by The Verge, General Motors has announced that it is ending production of the Chevrolet EV and EUV at the end of 2023. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the end of production of the affordable EV on the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call.

Instead of choosing to continue with the Bolt EV and EUV, Chevrolet has decided to use the production capabilities it had for that model for future electric truck production instead. Cody Williams, senior manager, for communications at Chevy, said in a statement that while the Bolt EV was a “huge technical achievement and the first affordable EV,” it would be ending production later this year.

“When the Chevrolet Bolt EV launched, it was a huge technical achievement and the first affordable EV, which set in motion GM’s all-electric future. As the company continues to grow it’s EV portfolio with the Ultium platform, and as construction continues at the Orion Township, MI, assembly plant in preparation for battery electric truck production beginning in 2024, Chevrolet confirmed Bolt EV and EUV production will end late this year.”

Chevrolet ending production of the Bolt EV and EUV is a real shame due to the fact that it was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the planet. With a starting price of around $24,000 and qualifications for the federal EV tax credit, grabbing a Chevy Bolt EV or EUV could end up being the kind of deal we may not see for a while in the electric car space.

That’s not to say that other car manufacturers aren’t chasing the affordable EV market. Even Tesla, whose cars haven’t dropped below the $35,000 starting price for a new model yet, is intending to release a next-generation electric vehicle that could cost as low as $25,000.