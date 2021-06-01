You and a friend can make $2,000 playing video games – here’s how

Getting paid to play video games might sound like a pipe dream, but that’s exactly what one internet company is offering four people this summer. Frontier Communications, an internet service provider that services 25 US states, is looking for gaming duos that want to spend 21 hours playing video games together and report back about their experience. In return, the winners will receive $1,000 each, a free Nintendo Switch Lite, games, snacks, and more.

“We’re paying friends $2,000 to gear up (on our dime), play 21 hours of video games per person, and report their experience back to us,” the ISP says on the FrontierBundles page where you can sign up. “We’re wondering: do you play a little better with your best friend alongside you in the thick of the action, or is your focus that much sharper when you play by yourself?”

Today's Top Deal

🚨 Price mistake alert 🚨 Coupon code H7RT953B plus an accidental extra discount slash #1 smart plugs to $3.75! List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There will be two sets of winners (four people total), and each will receive a swag bag that contains the following items: Nintendo Switch Lite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch Online membership (with access to classic NES games), and a bunch of snacks. The Switch Lite alone costs $200, so the overall package ends up being worth far more than $1,000 each.

If you want to apply, head to the FrontierBundles website and fill out the required information about you and your friend (but be sure to ask them about it first). The deadline for submitting an application is June 18th at 11:59 p.m. PDT / 2:59 a.m. EDT, so be sure to sign up soon if you’re interested. Winners will be notified no later than June 25th, so you won’t have to wait long to see if you won.

It’s also worth noting that this job is only available to US residents, so if you live outside of the United States, you’re going to have to find another way to get paid to play video games.

Today's Top Deal

🚨 Price mistake alert 🚨 Coupon code H7RT953B plus an accidental extra discount slash #1 smart plugs to $3.75! List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: H7RT953B

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission