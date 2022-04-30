Genshin Impact suffers first update delay since launch

Ever since it launched in September 2020, Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular free-to-play games on the market. One of many reasons that this game has such a dedicated and enormous fan base is the level of consistency from the team. Every six weeks, HoYoverse rolls out another major update for the game. These updates typically introduce new playable characters, new locations, and new events. But for the first time since launch, HoYoverse has announced a major delay to a Genshin Impact update.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 delay confirmed

On Thursday, developer HoYoverse shared a message on social media announcing the delay for Genshin Impact version 2.7. The developer claims that “project progress” is to blame, but did not share any additional details. In all likelihood, strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, where the developer is based, are at least partially to blame.

Rumors of a delay had been spreading through the community for weeks. Given the severity of the restrictions in Shanghai, it might have been even more surprising if the developer was able to stick to its schedule. But now version 2.7 is indefinitely delayed.

If HoYoverse was able to launch the update on time, it likely would have arrived on May 10th. The developer also hosts live streams on Fridays prior to updates to detail the new additions. For example, the Version 2.6 Special Program was streamed on Friday, March 18th, while the update rolled out on March 30th. As such, the version 2.7 stream probably would have aired this Friday if not for the delay. No new release date has been shared.

What to expect from the new version

HoYoverse usually starts teasing new characters weeks ahead of a major update’s arrival. A month ago, the official Genshin Impact Twitter account shared images of a Hydro character named Yelan and an Electro character named Kuki Shinobu. Leaks have since revealed that Yelan will be a five-star bow user while Kuki will be a four-star sword user.

Presumably, both Yelan and Kuki would have appeared on Character Event Wish banners in version 2.7. Thankfully, fans have been relatively understanding on social media, wishing the team well as they work through the lockdown. That said, they are curious about what exactly HoYoverse plans to do in place of version 2.7 next month.

Traditionally, Genshin Impact character banners last 21 days each, with two debuting over the course of an update. The final limited banner of version 2.6, featuring powerful Cryo sword-wielder Kamisato Ayaka, is set to conclude in eleven days at the time of writing.

With version 2.7 potentially weeks away, HoYoverse has a few options. The studio could just extend Ayaka’s banner, giving the players more time to pull for one of the game’s strongest characters. They could also throw together a rerun banner featuring another older character to fill in the gap between Ayaka’s banner and the first banner of version 2.7.

Whatever HoYoverse decides to do, this is uncharted territory for Genshin Impact.