Gemini Live’s most exciting new feature is now free for everyone

Google originally planned on locking one of its most interesting AI innovations behind a paywall, but now the company is changing its tune. On Wednesday, Google announced that the screen-sharing feature for Gemini Live will now be free to all Android users.

Last month, Google gave Gemini the ability to see and respond in real-time to anything on your device’s screen or in view of its camera. For example, you could point the camera at a flower in the park and ask Gemini to determine the species, or search for a pair of shoes on your phone and ask Gemini to find out if there are any deals online.

While promoting the feature, Google noted that it would only be available for Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices. A Gemini Advanced subscription costs $19.99 a month, but as the internet responded positively to the new feature, Google seemingly decided that it would be better to use it to bring new users to Gemini Live.

As a result, Google says that Gemini Live’s camera and screen-sharing feature functionality will roll out to all Android users with the Gemini app over the coming weeks. The Gemini app is free to download on Google Play, and you don’t need a subscription to use it.

Here’s what to do if you want to start using the new feature in the Gemini app:

Open the Gemini app Tap the Gemini Live icon Tap the camera or screen share icon & start talking

It’s that easy. If you want some tips on how to make use of the feature, Google shared a helpful list on its blog last week that’s worth checking out.