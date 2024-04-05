Samsung might finally be ready to release cheaper foldable Galaxy phones

Now that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy A55 phones are out, foldables are Samsung’s next big focus. The Korean tech company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 phones in early July, ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

There are also increasingly frequent reports that Samsung will launch a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. If a recent report is accurate, the handset could sell for under $1,000 in Korea. Moreover, according to another Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak, it might be thinner and lighter than before.

But what if Samsung launches not one but two affordable foldables in 2024? A rumor out of Asia suggests that both handsets could be part of Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) lineup. That is, Samsung could release Galaxy Z Fold FE and Flip FE phones that would be cheaper versions of the flagship models.

The names make sense, considering that Samsung has been making plenty of FE phones in recent years. They’re more affordable variants of the same-year Galaxy S flagships.

However, I’d expect the actual names of the cheaper foldables to be Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE and Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE. The number has to be in there in case these devices sell well. Samsung might want to release updated versions each year, or at least every other year.

The FE moniker comes from a report from My Drivers that also mentions some specs for the two handsets.

Like the name choices, the leaked specs make sense. The Galaxy Z Flip FE will supposedly feature a Snapdragon 7 processor paired with 8GB of storage and at least 256GB of storage. The leak also offers purported size details for the clamshell foldable. If the report is accurate, the Flip FE could measure 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm when unfolded.

Samsung’s foldable smartphones are popular, but they’re also very expensive. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Galaxy Z Fold FE is the more interesting foldable of the two, at least for me. The report says Samsung may opt for an Exynos chip rather than a Snapdragon alternative. I can’t help but wonder, however, whether the Snapdragon 8s could be a viable option for the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant.

The cheaper Fold 6 could rock 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage. The phone will supposedly measure 155.1 x 67.1 x 14-to-15.8 mm. This is the part of the rumor that I don’t necessarily love. First of all, it contradicts a report from a trusted leaker that said the cheap Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be significantly thinner than the Fold 5.

That strange measurement above suggests the phone would have a wedge-like design, similar to the pre-Fold 5 models. Those devices all had a gap where the screen sits, between the two halves of the foldable panel.

Finally, there’s one more strange detail in the report. Samsung will reportedly unveil one of the two FE-branded foldables during the next Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The other would supposedly arrive at a later date.

I will remind you that a recent report from Korea claimed that Samsung would launch the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 in September rather than July. That’s when Apple will launch its iPhone 16.

While most Galaxy rumors from reliable sources end up being accurate, there’s no way to verify this leak right now.