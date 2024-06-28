Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 leaked images are our best look yet

We’re less than two weeks from the launch event of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The Korean giant is already hyping up the Unpacked announcement in Paris, France. Samsung’s preorder reservation deal is up and running for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Also, Samsung is teasing the innovations that helped it develop thinner and lighter foldables compared to its older models.

Meanwhile, retailers seem equally excited about the new Fold and Flip models. A European store leaked prices for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 earlier this week. A few days later, an Australian retailer posted press renders for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 ahead of their release. This is our best look at the Fold 6 and Flip 6 designs and color options.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in official-looking materials. Samsung accidentally leaked the two devices a few weeks ago. But that was just a single image showing both smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 design as shown in leaked images. Image source: WinFuture

As WinFuture reports, Australian retailer Harvey Norman published massive galleries showing the two handsets from all angles. Separately, leaker Evan Blass shared Fold 6 and Flip 6 press images on X that seem to match the Australian leak.

As you can see in some of these images, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks more like the Galaxy S24 Ultra than expected. We’re getting straight lines and rectangular corners, even though the foldable won’t have a built-in S Pen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s rectangular foldable display. Image source: WinFuture

If the leak is accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in silver, dark navy blue, and pink.

Moving on to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the leaked images show a familiar design. The clamshell foldable has rounder corners than the Fold 6, a big external display, and two rear-facing cameras. The Flip 6 will have the better color options, including green, gray, blue, and yellow.

Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 6 design. Image source: WinFuture

Both phones should be slightly thinner than their predecessors. They should be lighter, too, but that’s not clear from these images. Moreover, the 2024 Samsung foldables might feature new hinges and Ultra Thing Glass tech. These innovations might help Samsung reduce the visibility of the crease. However, that’s not something you’d observe in leaked press images.

As is always the case with leaked images, there’s no real way to confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 renders that Harvey Norman published. But they’re almost certainly accurate, given everything we know. You can see all color options for both handsets at WinFuture.

Galaxy Z Fold design over the years: The evolution of size and weight.

Even without any last-minute leaks, Samsung has started teasing the design updates coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 by looking at the past five generations. In a blog post, Samsung focused on the big design changes over the years concerning the size, weight, and durability of the Fold models.

This implies Samsung is about to introduce a Z Fold 6 version that’s thinner and lighter than its predecessors while possibly being even sturdier. However, I don’t expect Samsung to match the incredibly thin Honor Magic V2 anytime soon, and the leaked renders seem to support that.