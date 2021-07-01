Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak doesn’t solve the biggest mystery

Samsung’s flagships for the second half of 2021 are coming soon, and they’re both foldable handsets. That’s not a secret at this point. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 keep popping up in leaks online, and we know almost everything there is to know about them. We saw the purported Fold 3 and Flip 3 designs in press renders that made their way online in the past few days. Several sources obtained the same images that seem to confirm all previous design rumors. The Fold 3 appears to be the most exciting of the two new foldables, as the handset will feature an under-display camera and stylus support. A brand new leak now gives us the Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs. The rumored hardware is precisely what you’d expect it to be. But the leak doesn’t mention the Fold 3’s only specs surprise left.

After offering Fold 3 press renders that showed the phone’s color options, 91mobiles is back with hardware details for Samsung’s largest 2021 foldable phone. Collected from a well-known leaker, the specs align with what’s expected from any Android flagship this year, regardless of the form factor.

The only Fold 3 specs surprise that matters

Most Android flagships will rock the same processors this year. A Galaxy phone like the Fold 3 will feature either a Snapdragon 888 processor or one of Samsung’s newest Exynos chips. The blog only mentions Qualcomm’s flagship chip, which also powers Galaxy S21 versions.

Other Fold 3 specs include 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, like with the Fold 2 handset. The Fold 3’s triple camera on the back will have three 12-megapixel cameras, just like its predecessor. We’re probably looking at wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses on the back, although the blog doesn’t provide specifics.

Like with the previous versions, the Fold 3 will have two selfie cam. A 10-megapixel camera punches through the external display. The 7.55-inch foldable screen features a 16-megapixel under-display camera.

The handset will feature two battery packs for a total 4,275 mAh capacity.

The report doesn’t provide any insight on what could be the biggest Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs surprise this year. Samsung fans already expect the handset to feature a GPU, unlike anything in the industry. Samsung worked with AMD for years on this design. The latter recently teased that Samsung will unveil the RDNA 2 GPU for mobile phones this year. But the new specs leak makes no mention of the Fold 3’s GPU.

91mobiles says that Samsung will unveil the two handsets in the second week of August rather than early next month. The phone will then go on sale in late August in some markets, including the US and UK.

