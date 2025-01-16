Galaxy S25 Slim looks so boring in this design leak, and that’s perfectly fine

A recent rumor said the Galaxy S25 Slim will get a May release date even if it shows up at Unpacked next week. I explained the claim made sense, seeing that the Galaxy S25 Slim rumors started much later than the leaks detailing the main three Galaxy S25 flavors.

We saw a report claiming that Samsung decided to manufacture the Galaxy S25 Slim only after it was clear that Apple would proceed with its ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air plan.

I said that the lack of Galaxy S25 Slim image renders is another indication the Galaxy S25 Slim development is trailing behind the main phones. Since then, the first Galaxy S25 Slim renders popped up online, showing Samsung’s design for the handset.

Before you get too excited, I’ll tell you the Galaxy S25 Slim looks incredibly boring. It’s not a breakthrough design that you should be expecting. It’s just a regular Galaxy S phone that features a thinner profile. Also, there’s nothing wrong with Samsung going for the boring design route here.

Leaker @OnLeaks partnered with SmartPrix to publish the Galaxy S25 Slim renders online.

If I didn’t tell you the phone in the renders is the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Slim model, you’d think you’re looking at the Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus phones. Since these are renders, the thinness isn’t obvious, so the phone looks just like the non-Ultra Galaxy S phones that Samsung has launched in recent years.

So… While everyone's focusing on devices I revealed 5 months ago, today, I'm once again well ahead of the hype by finally bringing you the very 1st look at the #GalaxyS25Slim (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!😏



On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/FPZnEKqNuD pic.twitter.com/HSTloqzYj7 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 15, 2025

That’s why the Galaxy S25 Slim appears to be so boring. It recycles the flat screen, flat sides, and flat back of the Galaxy S25 and previous Galaxy S models. It has the same rounded corners, a hole-punch display, and ultra-thin bezels. On the back, we have a triple-lens camera system consistent with the Galaxy S and Galaxy S Plus designs.

The buttons, the USB-C port, the speaker, and the SIM slot are all where you’d expect them to be. It’s all regular business for Samsung’s design department.

But I’ll say what I’ve told you several times in recent years: We’ve reached peak smartphone design. Breakthroughs aren’t exactly possible, and “boring” is perfectly fine as long as smartphone vendors strive to offer better experiences and fix issues consumers find with previous models.

The iPhone saw small changes over the years, so it’s perfectly fine for Samsung to do the same thing when it comes to traditional smartphones. The Galaxy S25 Slim will be a traditional phone, too. It’s in the foldables department where Samsung could improve designs rather than waiting for rivals to do it first, but that’s a topic for a different day.

I say that as I’m looking forward to the iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s slim flagship of 2025. What I want from it is a thinner frame and a large display. I know it’ll look just like all the other iPhones in the iPhone 17 lineup, and that’s fine.

Back to the Galaxy S25 Slim design leak, SmartPrix also offers the purported measurements of the handset. The phone should be 6.4mm thick at its thinnest point. Measure the camera bump and you end up with a thickness of around 8.3mm. The Galaxy S25 Ultra should be 8.2mm without the camera bump.

The screen size will measure between 6.7 and 6.8 inches. That would make the Galaxy S25 Slim slightly smaller than the Ultra. The blog offers all the measurements for the thin flagship: 159 x 76 x 6.4 mm. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be marginally taller and wider, in addition to being thicker: 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm.

Finally, the report mentions a few of the Galaxy S25 Slim’s key specs. We know from leaks, including an early benchmark test, that the handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that will power the other three Galaxy S25 variants. The benchmark leak also indicated that the phone will feature 12GB of RAM.

On top of that, SmartPrix lists camera details for the handset. The Galaxy S25 Slim should feature a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The latter should feature a new ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) design.

All that sounds plausible for a flagship like the Galaxy S25 Slim. We’ll have to wait until next week to see whether Samsung will unveil the Slim alongside the other three Galaxy S25 versions. If it does, we might learn everything about the ultra-thin phone at Unpacked.