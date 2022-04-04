Galaxy S22 has audio-video sync problems that Samsung hasn’t fixed

The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy S version in recent years, according to the company’s own remarks. However, the Galaxy S22 has also been at the center of a few unfortunate controversies that buyers need to know about before purchasing the flagship. Now, there’s yet another problem to add to the pile of Galaxy S22 issues, an audio-video sync bug that Samsung has yet to fix.

The Galaxy S22’s many problems

To recap the recent Galaxy S22 controversies and issues that prospective buyers should be aware of, we’ll remind you that Samsung has been misleading customers regarding a few key features.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus do not have a dynamic refresh rate as good as initially advertised. The Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra do not actually recharge much faster using the optional 45W fast charger.

Then, Galaxy S22 phones were found to throttle performance and cheat on benchmark tests. There’s a software fix for this one in some regions, but not in the US. Samsung was quick to address the issue after many people criticized the Galaxy S22 in Korea.

That’s to say that Samsung can fix software issues, like the new audio-video problem that users discovered.

Finally, some Galaxy S22 units ran into GPS connectivity issues, another problem that software might fix.

The audio-video sync issue

Unlike the throttling issue that Samsung hurried to patch, there’s no telling when the audio-video sync problem will be fixed. Also, unlike the Galaxy S22 performance slowdown, there’s no telling how widespread the audio problem is.

Per SamMobile, “many” Galaxy S22 users had to deal with the audio-video sync issues.

The problem impacts both the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the phone. Notably, the throttling issue seemed to primarily affect the Exynos 2200 models.

The Galaxy S22 audio-video sync issue can appear with or without wireless earbuds. The wireless earbuds seem to trigger it even more, however.

The blog says there are some types of actions on the phone that can cause audio-video sync issues. The problem can happen in the Gallery app and also in YouTube or Chrome.

In the Gallery, unmuting a video might lead to the image freezing, but the audio continues playing. Changing resolutions in YouTube can also cause audio and video to fall out of sync.

Interestingly, SamMobile says the “Processing speed” toggle that fixes throttling doesn’t impact the audio-video sync bugs. They occur regardless of whether it’s on or off. Also, the audio problem affects both Snapdragon and Exynos phones. However, the sync issues might have appeared after Samsung fixed the throttling problem, the blog says.

Your mileage might vary but if you experience audio-video sync issues on your Galaxy S22, you’re not alone. Samsung will hopefully fix the problem at some point in the future. But for the time being, there’s no way to fix it yourself.