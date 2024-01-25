Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Rabbit r1 iOS 18 Samsung Unpacked 2024 iPhone 16 macOS 14 tvOS 17 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech News

Fortnite is finally coming back to iOS via the new Epic Games Store app, but only in Europe

By
Published Jan 25th, 2024 3:50PM EST
iPhone 15 Pro Display
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

iOS users in Europe will be able to download Fortnite on iOS later this year. The move will come as Epic Games prepares to release the highly acclaimed video game through its own Epic Games Store app on iOS devices.

For those who haven’t followed the ongoing saga of Epic Games and Apple’s App Store showdown, the massive video game was removed from iOS back in 2020, when Epic decided to try to skirt Google and Apple’s 30 percent commissions on micro-transactions by introducing its own payment system into the app.

Now, almost four years later, Epic Games is finally making some headway in what has been a long and arduous ordeal for the company. The progress made here will allow Epic to re-release Fortnite on iOS, but through its own app store, Epic revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

This move is only made possible thanks to new rulings in Europe via the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which essentially says that companies like Apple can’t “gatekeep” the apps that can be installed on your app to just the App Store, thus allowing Epic to forego the App Store entirely and offer its own app to download Fortnite through.

The exact date of when Fortnite on iOS will be released is unclear at the moment. Despite this very small victory for the company, Epic CEO, Tim Sweeney, took to Twitter to discuss Epic’s ongoing fight against the gatekeeping that Apple has been practicing for several decades at this point.

This story is still developing, but for the moment, it seems the return of Fortnite on iOS is imminent, though a bit complicated, at least for those in Europe. Whether or not it will ever see another release in the U.S. and other places remains to be seen, as Apple is still sticking to its guns in the fight to keep developers from releasing apps and app stores outside of its own.

Don’t Miss: First photo of SLIM lander on lunar surface reveals why it’s having problems

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News