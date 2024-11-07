Everyone’s favorite 5-in-1 power bank now charges laptops

Popular accessory maker Raycon is updating the 5-in-1 Magic Power Bank, now offering a better charge experience for laptops. The company says this revamped accessory is perfect for busy professionals, frequent travelers, and people who need to stay connected at all times.

The compact 5-in-1 Magic Power Bank offers a 15,000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging up to 65W. With that, users can easily charge smartphones, tablets, and some laptops. For example, the MacBook Air can be charged without issues. For the MacBook Pro, it’s possible to charge 13-inch and 14-inch variations. However, it’s not ideal for the 16-inch model.

The power bank comes with a built-in USB-C to USB-C cable (and a Lightning adapter for iPhone 14 or other Apple devices with that port), a USB-C port for charging a device or charging the accessory, a USB-A output, and 15W magnetic wireless charging pad.

Raycon’s 5-in-1 Magic Power Bank features are available in a sleek, travel-friendly design with an intuitive digital display that keeps you informed of battery levels. Thus, you always know how much longer you can use the accessory with your devices connected.

In addition to launching this new power bank, Raycon is also enhancing other power solutions with a bit of style. The Slim Power Bank, with a 5,000mAh battery capacity and wireless charging technology, is now available in new silver and purple colors. Its popular cables, including the anti-fray Magic Spin Cable and the Magic Flex Cable, are also getting the same purple options to match the new power bank.

The 5-in-1 Magic Laptop Power Bank is now available for $119.99, the Slim Power Bank for $49.99, and the Magic Spin and Flex Cables starting at $24.99. All of these accessories can be found on Raycon’s website.