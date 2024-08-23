4 years later, this is still my favorite smart lock for any home

Over the past four years, I’ve tested dozens of different smart locks while reviewing products for BGR. There are so many great options out there these days, which is obviously great for users. But despite all the different models I’ve tried, I keep going back to the same smart lock I’ve been using since I first installed it back in March 2020. It’s called the eufy Security Smart Lock S230, and now is a great time to pick one up.

eufy Security is an Anker sub-brand that focuses on smart home security products, as the name suggests. We all know how good Anker is, and the same quality and reliability is available from eufy. That being said, eufy products can sometimes be a bit pricey compared to Anker. Right now, however, the Smart Lock S230 is on sale with a huge discount that cuts your price to just $159.99 for a $230 bundle, or $129.99 on its own. These are the best prices I’ve seen so far in 2024.

This lock happens to be among the most feature-packed models I’ve ever tested. It offers four different unlock methods, including my favorite: Fingerprint unlock. That’s right, you can unlock your front door in an instant. That’s because it uses the same tech you use to unlock your smartphone.

This smart lock is truly awesome. It has a gorgeous design and sturdy construction. Plus, this model by Anker’s smart home brand eufy Security is one of the most feature-rich models out there.

With eufy’s Smart Lock S230, you can unlock your door in four different ways. My favorite one by far allows you to unlock your door with a simple fingerprint scan. It works so quickly and it lets you unlock your door in the most natural way possible.

You don’t have to mess with keys or even your smartphone, and it works very reliably. You just reach out and touch the little scanner at the top of the lock, and presto, your door is unlocked. How cool is that?

The eufy Security Smart Lock S230 by Anker supports unlocking with a smartphone, PIN code, key, or even a fingerprint. Image source: eufy

Nearly everything about the Smart Lock S230 is great. But there was one problem I had with it when eufy first released this model: Locking and unlocking it remotely originally required a separate Wi-Fi bridge. Thankfully, eufy released an updated model that finally solved this problem.

The newer version of this awesome smart lock has Wi-Fi built right in.

It is exactly like the earlier version that I love so much in terms of both design and functionality. The only difference, of course, is that Wi-Fi is integrated right into the lock itself, so you don’t have to worry about buying another piece of hardware.

I have no doubt whatsoever that this lock is as close to perfection as you’ll find. Additionally, the bundle with a doorknob included is currently on sale for $159.99, down from $230. Or, if you don’t need the matching doorknob, you can get the smart lock on its own for $129.99, down from $200.

If $129.99 is still too pricey for you, the good news is that there’s another option.

The eufy Security Smart Lock C220 is a newer model from eufy. It’s basically a stripped-down version of the S230 without the fingerprint reader. The battery life also isn’t quite as good, but you still get up to 8 months of battery life before you need to change the AA batteries that power it.

This model retails for $150, but it’s on sale for $99.99 right now.