Elon Musk sees the light: Light Mode will remain on X, but Dim Mode will die

Well, it didn’t take long for that strategy to change.

Yesterday, Elon Musk announced that X would eventually shut out the light and go completely to the dark side. That is, that the app would drop support for Light Mode and only support Dark Mode going forward. Musk said that “This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way.” The CEO did not say when “soon” would be, so no one knew when the change might occur.

Well, the Twitter (or X) community apparently lost their minds — at least the ones who loved having the option of a Light Mode. In response, Musk quickly changed his mind, saying that Light Mode would remain on the platform. Dark Mode, however, would be the new default display mode going forward.

A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

However, the CEO immediately sparked another controversy when he revealed that, while Dark Mode would remain, Dim Mode would be killed off. Dim Mode is similar to Dark Mode but, instead of going for straight black, changes the color scheme to more of a dark gray color. Of course, some users prefer Dim Mode over Dark Mode, so they quickly took to X to complain about this new revelation.

I use dim every night 😭 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 28, 2023

While Musk has already backed down on removing Light Mode, I doubt the CEO will also let the Dim Mode community sway him from getting rid of a third display mode. While it’s incredibly common for apps to support both Light and Dark Modes, Twitter went even further and created Dim Mode. So, it’s not surprising to see the new regime want to cut back a bit on what it needs to support.

While Light Mode would have been a major loss, I think those who love Dim Mode will survive just fine with Dark Mode. I personally used to use Dim Mode but eventually switched to Dark Mode and never looked back. While others will eventually be forced to make the same change, I’m sure they’ll eventually come to love it as the rest of us do. One of us. ONE OF US.