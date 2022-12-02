Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West from Twitter

Kanye West’s account was reinstated on Twitter on November 21, but that only lasted until yesterday.

On Thursday, Elon Musk confirmed that the company had suspended Kanye West’s account. West, who is now legally known as Ye, had posted a tweet that the new Twitter CEO said was an “incitement of violence” and suspended the artist.

By “incitement of violence,” Musk was referring to a tweet that West had posted earlier in the day that contained an image of a swastika symbol inside of a Star of David. After the post went up on the social media platform, West’s account was suspended once again.

West had also posted a photo of Musk being hosed down by Ari Emanuel, something that recently achieved meme status on the internet. Apparently, some thought that West’s account had been suspended for the meme, which Musk corrected.

The Twitter CEO responded to a comment saying, “just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.”

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.



Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

West was suspended from Twitter just a day after Parlement Technologies, the parent company behind the Parler social media app, announced that it was terminating the sale of the app to West. In a statement, the company said that the decision to terminate the deal was made in mid-November and that it may still continue to find a buyer for the social media platform.