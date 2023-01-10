Click to Skip Ad
Eddy Cue reflects on Apple services, says it has 900 million paid subscribers

José Adorno
By
Published Jan 10th, 2023 10:13AM EST
Apple services
Image: Apple Inc.

Four years ago, Apple made a change so it wouldn’t be only a hardware and software company but also a services firm. Now, the firm’s executive Eddy Cue reflects on its efforts to expand its global services and how it performed in 2022.

According to Cue, Apple services have 900 million paid subscriptions, and over $320 billion has been paid to developers selling digital goods and services since 2009.

“At Apple, we have the privilege of partnering with creators of all kinds, while building products and services that enable even more creativity. Our mission has always been to enrich people’s lives and to leave the world better than we found it, and we know that takes more than technical skill. It requires leading with our values in everything we do. We believe that our products and services should be made for everyone. We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right, and that our highest obligation to our customers is security. We believe that a culture where everybody belongs can drive innovation, and that we must stand up for the change we want to see in the world.”

Eddy Cue highlights what users can find with Apple services and how it grew this past year.

  • 100 million songs available on Apple Music;
  • 300 wins and 1,305 nominations for Apple TV+;
  • 250 million in-game achievements playing Apple Arcade games since 2022;
  • 3,500 workouts and meditations on Fitness+;
  • 3,000 professionally narrated audio stories on Apple News+;
  • +95% of active iCloud accounts use two-factor authentication.
Apple ArcadeImage source: Apple Inc.

In a long press release, Edy Cue talks about each of every Apple service available. How Apple Maps, Wallet, paid subscriptions, and more grew in 2022. He even mentions the company’s effort to sports with Friday Night Baseball and the new partnership with Major League Soccer.

Interestingly enough, this press release comes after Bloomberg reported that Apple’s Services VP is about to depart from the company making the company have to rearrange its service business structure.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

