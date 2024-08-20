Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta watchOS 10 Samsung S95D Review iOS 18 iPhone 16 Pixel 8a iOS 16
Home Tech News

Crazy new AI can tell if you’re sick just by looking at your tongue

By
Published Aug 20th, 2024 2:01PM EDT
tongue
Image: Andrey Popov/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A new type of health AI assistant can accurately detect health conditions just by looking at your tongue. Medical researchers designed the assistant to look for specific colors and conditions on the tongue. The algorithm behind the AI has proven so effective that it can accurately detect the conditions the patient is suffering from 98 percent of the time.

The new AI is part of the research detailed in a paper published in the journal Technologies. The researchers used 60 photos gathered from teaching hospitals in the Middle East and fed them into the algorithm. The photos were all taken from various patients, all of which were suffering from different conditions like COVID-19 and even gastrointestinal issues.

Ai doctor looks at recordsImage source: catalin / Adobe

In these tests, the AI health assistant was able to accurately detect which condition the patient was suffering from just by examining the color of their tongue. But creating this system was not an easy job. The researchers first took 5,200 photos of patients’ tongues and then added the corresponding information about their diagnoses using six separate ML algorithms.

This allowed them to accurately predict the tongue color under any lighting condition, the paper reports. The researchers say that the color, thickness, and shape of the tongue can reveal a “litany of health conditions,” and building an AI capable of understanding that will help doctors discover and diagnose conditions much more reliably.

While the process relies on a health AI assistant to do the heavy lifting, it actually builds on medicine practices that date back centuries, the researchers note in their paper. Being able to understand the condition of the tongue can help us understand what is going on in a patient’s body without needing to invade their privacy any more than required, and this kind of medical AI will only make that even easier.

Don’t Miss: Space photographer captures photo of secret Chinese space plane

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News