Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 Deadpool 3 Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc iPhone tricks
Home Tech Apps & Software

ChatGPT is down after bug exposed user chats

José Adorno
By
Published Mar 21st, 2023 9:47AM EDT
ChatGPT photo illustration
Image: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

OpenAI has temporarily shut down parts of the popular ChatGPT service due to a bug exposing users’ chats. The bug was found by a Reddit user and confirmed by OpenAI to Bloomberg.

On a Reddit post, user Competitive-Hair-311 asked if ChatGPT had been hacked as they saw conversations with ChatGPT that they said they never had. These conversation topics include Xi Jinping’s Six Principles, China’s Ideology, Chinese socialism development, and other topics written in Chinese.

To Bloomberg, an OpenAI spokesperson said, “the titles were visible in the user-history sidebar that typically appears on the left side of the ChatGPT webpage. The chatbot was temporarily disabled after the company heard these reports. The substance of the other users’ conversations was not visible.

Has ChatGPT or me been hacked? Ive never had these conversations.. from ChatGPT

If you open ChatGPT’s chat, the Ai won’t be able to reply with an answer as it’s currently down. In addition, the company explains that History is temporarily unavailable as “we’re working to restore this feature as soon as possible.”

OpenAi has made the news this year due to the wonders of AI chat available with ChatGPT. More recently, the company unveiled GPT-4. A key difference between GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 (the language model that powers ChatGPT) is that GPT-4 is capable of accepting image inputs in addition to text. For example, if you show GPT-4 an image of eggs, flour, and milk and ask it what you can make with those ingredients, the language model will “see” the image and list several potential recipes.

GPT-4 is also significantly smarter than previous models. According to OpenAI’s research paper, GPT-4 passed a simulated bar exam with a score similar to the top 10% of test takers. ChatGPT scored in the bottom 10%. The multimodal language model also scored in the 99th percentile of the Biology Olympiad compared to the 31st percentile for ChatGPT.

With ChatGPT currently down, BGR will let you know once the chat and History features are back to users.

Don’t Miss: OpenAI announces GPT-4, which was powering Bing the whole time

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News