ChatGPT app coming to Android next week, and you can pre-register now

AI chatbots have been popping up at a dizzying rate lately, but none have had as significant an impact as ChatGPT. Two months after launching, OpenAI’s chatbot had attracted a colossal 100 million active users. That number is about to grow again, as the company announced on Friday that its ChatGPT app is coming to Android next week.

ChatGPT has been available on the web since November 2022. In May 2023, OpenAI launched a free app on the App Store and promised Android users that ChatGPT would be coming to their devices soon. A little over two months later, the app is finally here.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The description from Google Play notes that the app is “free, syncs your history across devices, and brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI.”

Although we haven’t actually gotten our hands on the app yet, the screenshots on Google Play look a bit different than on the App Store. Presumably, the Android app will function identically to the iOS app, but we’ll find out when it launches next week.

If you want to ensure that the ChatGPT app downloads on your phone as soon as it’s available, you can pre-register for the app on Google Play. You’ll get a notification once the app goes live. If you can’t wait to try ChatGPT on your mobile device, go for it.