CES 2022: Satechi’s latest accessories give the MacBook Pro even more ports

Satechi is known for building sleek and stylish accessories that fit seamlessly into your existing setup, and at CES 2022 the company unveiled four new accessories that fit the bill. All of the accessories fit Satechi's aluminum, unibody aesthetic — an aesthetic that often fits well with Apple's computers and other devices.

There are actually four new devices, including new hubs, stands, and chargers. All of the new devices come in a sleek Space Gray, and while they're not all available for purchase just yet, they should be in the relatively near future. Here's everything you need to know.

2-in-1 headphone stand with charger

First up is a new headphone stand — but this device goes a little beyond that. Not only does it let you keep your headphones neat and tucked away when not in use, but it also has a 7.5W wireless charger, making it a little more versatile. Specifically, the stand is built for the AirPods Max — though you really could use it for any headphones.

Like Satechi's other products, the stand is well-designed and should look right at home on any desk. And, it has a USB-C port on the back. That lets you charge the larger headphones that you're storing on the device. The stand is available for pre-order starting today for $79.99.

165W GaN charger

Next up is Satechi's new 165W GaN charger, which comes with four USB-C PD ports built into it, and delivers enough power to keep even larger devices, like your laptop, charged up. The charger can actually automatically redistribute power based on what's plugged into it. So, it can split that 165W up to make sure that it optimizes charging for different devices.

The new Satechi 165W GaN charger is now available in Space Gray for $119.99.

Pro Hub Max

Third is a new hub built specifically for the new MacBook Pro. The Satechi Pro Hub Max attaches to the side of the MacBook Pro. It gives the MacBook support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz, along with an ethernet port, a second SD card slot, and more. The Satechi Pro Hub Max will be available “soon” for $99.99.

USB-4 Multiport Adapter

Last but not least is the new Satechi USB-4 Multiport adapter. This is Satechi's first product to connect through USB 4, and supports 8K video through HDMI as a result. The adapter offers other ports too, including gigabit ethernet, USB-C PD charging, USB-A ports at up to 10Gbps, and an SD card and microSD card slot.

The Satechi USB-4 multiport adapter also doesn't have a specific release date. But, we do know that it will be available for $149.99.