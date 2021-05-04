The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently issued a recall for the Brompton electric folding bicycle due to a software glitch that can cause the bike’s motor to remain active even when the passenger isn’t actively peddling. Naturally, this can lead to any number of dangerous scenarios such as riders being whisked off into a busy intersection or simply falling off the bike itself.

The CPSC advises that anyone with an affected Brompton bike should get it repaired immediately via an authorized Brompton Electric dealer. The repair itself is rather simple and merely consists of a software update. Notably, no serious injuries involving the bike have been reported just yet. It’s also worth noting that if the bike starts moving on its own, the brakes can still be applied.

Brompton notes on its website:

Under specific circumstances if a system failure occurs, there is a low possibility that the electric system may continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued forward momentum, when the rider is not actively pedalling. The risk of an accident occurring is very low with only one reported minor fault, which did not result in any injury or accident.

The software issue isn’t widespread across Brompton’s entire product line and is said to impact upwards of 600 bikes sold in the US that were manufactured or had Firmware updates between May 2020 through February of 2021.

The software fix will be applied for free to all impacted customers. The company notes that the free update will remain available until the first of September 2021.

In light of the above, and as a gesture of goodwill, Brompton is also issuing impacted customers a $30 credit for each bike they own:

To show our appreciation for your understanding and support, and as a gesture of goodwill, affected customers will be given a credit of $30 for each bike affected. In order to receive this voucher you must first have the Firmware updated on your Brompton Electric and then complete the form on the following webpage. Please note that this voucher is only available for customers from the following countries: UK and Northern Ireland, France, Germany, USA, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Sweden. We are unable to provide credit to consumers outside of these locations. Our Customer Service Team will contact you within 10 working days of submitting the form to provide you with your voucher. Please note that this voucher is only available for customers from the following countries: UK and Northern Ireland, France, Germany, USA, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Sweden. We are unable to provide credit to consumers outside of these locations.

A video about the recall, published on the company’s YouTube channel and made by Brompton Chief Design and Engineering Officer Will Carleysmith can be viewed below:

