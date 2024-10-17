Brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE ad reveals ultra-thin foldable’s launch date

Reports earlier this week said Samsung would launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE on October 25th. That’s about a month later than expected but still in line with predictions.

It turns out that Samsung might launch the ultra-thin Fold 6 version even earlier than that. A purported invite for the launch event has leaked, and it’s a brilliant ad for the foldable, highlighting the foldable’s main design change: The reduced thickness.

The video, which gives us a look at the ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, ends with a different date for the reveal, October 21st.

The clip comes from Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung leaker and critic. It’s 12 seconds long, but enough to drive the point home: A thinner foldable phone is coming.

The video shows a person delivering mail to someone in a rather square envelope. The person slips the envelope under the door, the old-fashioned way to get the mail.

The recipient opens the envelope to pull out the “invite.” It’s an unfolded device with a foldable screen turned on. The display says, “You’re invited,” and gives us the October 21st reveal date. That’s next Monday, with the launch event apparently happening on Samsung.com.

It’s too early to say whether Samsung will host a virtual event for the thinner foldable phone. After all, rumors say the phone will initially be available only in China and Korea.

That said, I love the ad. It’s short and to the point. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is so slim that it can slip under the door in an envelope. That’s the message Samsung delivers. The phone must also be quite durable, especially that foldable screen, to carry it open like that.

As great as the clip might be, it also has a downside. It mocks thicker foldable phones, including all the Fold and Flip models Samsung made. Let’s not forget that Samsung is making an ultra-slim foldable because the likes of Honor and Xiaomi have done it first, putting pressure on the Korean giant.

On the other hand, the invite video proves Samsung can come up with clever marketing ideas that don’t rely on bashing Apple and the iPhone. Then again, Apple used an envelope to launch the thin MacBook Air design that everyone in the computer business tried to copy. The Samsung ad concept isn’t completely original, you know, again.

As for the actual thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, the most recent rumor says the phone will measure 4.9mm when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded. The regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 that can’t slip under that door measures 5.6mm unfolded and 12.1mm folded. The size reduction is significant but won’t quite match the Honor Magic V3’s 4.4mm/9.3mm measurements.