Best finance apps to manage your Apple Card spending, according to an Apple employee

If you own an Apple Card, you know managing your spending with a third-party app can be a challenge. While users could previously take advantage of Mint, the service is in the process of being shut down. Thankfully, with iOS 17.4, Apple has added a new FinanceKit framework so third-party developers can help you manage your Apple Card spending.

Today is an exciting day as you can now sync your Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Savings accounts with financial management apps on the App Store leveraging our new framework, FinanceKit!



Here are some great apps which have already implemented support for this new feature 👇 — Sam Haghgoo (@s4m) March 5, 2024

With that in mind, an Apple employee on the Apple Card team shared some of the best finance apps to help you manage your spending with the company’s card:

Monarch Money

Monarch Money helps you manage your finances by collaborating with a partner or financial advisor. It works on the web, iOS, and Android. It supports multiple financial data aggregators, including the Apple Card now. Among the features that make this one of the best finance apps are that users can manage subscriptions and bills with one calendar displaying all of the user’s recurring chargers and track investments, spending, income, and much more. The app is even taking 50% off for Mint users when they export their history and get a discount with the code MINT50.

Copilot

Another one of the best finance apps that can help you manage your Apple Card spending is Copilot. This one is a fan favorite of many iPhone and Mac users. With a privacy and safety-first approach, this all-in-one finance tracker helps you create realistic and adaptive budgets for your needs. It categorizes spending, tracks your subscriptions, and utilizes several of Apple’s iOS features, such as widgets, dark mode, and so on. It was also Apple’s 2023 App Store Awards finalist.

YNAB

Lastly, YNAB is yet another finance app updated with the ability to track and manage your Apple Card spending. It also works for partners and families and helps you manage your loan payoff, expense tracking, credit card, and everything else you’d expect from a finance app. It works with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Track and manage your Apple Card expenses with ease

Image source: Apple Inc.

As FinanceKit has just been made available, more finance apps may add the ability to track and manage your Apple Card expenses in the coming months. Although these three were highlighted by an employee of the Apple Card team, we’ll update this article as we learn more about other useful apps that integrate with your Apple Card.