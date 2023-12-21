Beeper throws in the towel and abandons iMessage support on Android

After a few weeks of pure chaos, Beeper has announced that it will no longer try to bring iMessage support to Android users as “each time that Beeper Mini goes ‘down’ or is made to be unreliable due to interference by Apple, the company’s credibility takes a hit,” said Beeper in a blog post.

After detailing that it was using Beeper Cloud’s desktop app on Mac to obtain iMessage registration data, the company also said it could make iMessage work on Android as long as the other user had a jailbroken iPhone from 6 to X. But as these verification methods became more and more difficult, what’s the point of using iMessage for Android rather than just buying an iPhone – or using WhatsApp?

That being said, if Apple is able to shut down this latest attempt to bring iMessage to more users, Beeper will now focus on its main goal of building “the best chat app on earth.”

The company writes in a blog post: “Beeper Mini is beautiful, fast and fun. Our main goal with the app is to upgrade chats between iPhone and Android users from unencrypted green bubble SMS to encrypted, fully featured blue bubble chats. This is a huge win for both iPhone and Android users in the US, where texting via SMS is the default form of chat. The only people on the ‘other’ side of this debate seem to be Apple and some ardent online supporters.”

Beeper also used a blog post to explain some of the “misunderstandings,” such as Beeper Mini not representing a risk to iMessage users as it’s not reading the messages sent nor letting go from end-to-end encryption. The company even says that it doesn’t “exploit fake credentials to gain access to iMessage” as “many Beeper mini users (…) are Apple customers with MacBooks or iPads that choose to use an Android iPhone and want to continue their message chats on their phone.”

That being said, even when Apple ends any possibility of iMessage compatibility for Android phones with Beeper, the company has already achieved its goal, which is people talking about the platform, as a few weeks, no one was talking about the benefits or possibilities presented by Beeper, and now here we are extensively covering this app.