Artifact debuts AI tool that can summarize news stories for you

Artifact, the news aggregation app started by the co-founders of Instagram, wants to summarize news stories for you.

In a post on Medium, the company announced the Summaries Tool. Artifact says that users can use it to summarize an article before they dive in. According to the company, the feature uses artificial intelligence in order to create summaries that will drop in above the article itself.

With this new update, you can generate article summaries by tapping “Aa” and then “Summarize” from the top menu on any article. This summary is generated by artificial intelligence and will drop in above the article. We believe this is a helpful tool to understand the high-level points of an article before diving in and reading the full text. It’s important to note that summaries don’t replace the utility of having the full text of the article. AI is powerful, but from time to time can make mistakes, so it’s important to verify the summary matches the article as you read the full text.

While this may seem like a pretty straightforward feature, Artifact has gone even further and given users the ability to choose the style of the summary that is generated. From “Explain like I’m five” to only emojis, you can choose from a variety of ways to get your summary.

We’re excited about the power of AI, so we wanted to have a little fun and show the full power of this technology. To this end, you can change the style of the summary by selecting the “…” in the upper right corner of the summary. With this style selection, you can have it generate a simpler summary (”Explain like I’m five”), a summary made of only emoji, a summary as a poem, or a summary in the style of Gen Z. These styles are meant to be more entertaining than useful, but in our experience they provide for some fun results. We may add and change styles in the future.

Artifact was launched back in January by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram. The new social app looks to merge news and machine learning.