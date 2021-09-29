Apple’s newest iOS 15 beta fixes this horrible iPhone 13 bug

It’s been just over a week since Apple rolled out the final version of iOS 15 to the public. The update introduces a number of new features, such as Focus, SharePlay, redesigned notifications, iCloud Plus, and an improved Maps app. But even with all of the protracted beta testing prior to its release, iOS 15 launched with annoying bugs. One iOS 15 bug actually broke the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on iPhone 13 models. Thankfully, a fix is already being tested in the latest beta.

iOS 15.1 fixes the worst iPhone 13 bug

Last Sunday, Apple shared the following note on its support site regarding the iPhone 13 bug:

Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch. This issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update. Until the update is available, you can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13. To turn off Unlock with Apple Watch, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

Apple seeded iOS 15.1 beta 2 to developers on Tuesday, September 28th. By the time you read this, the public beta will likely be available as well. If you frequently use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone, it might be worth installing the beta. There’s no telling when iOS 15.1 will arrive.

In addition to fixing Unlock with Apple Watch on iPhone 13, iOS 15.1 appears to add new features. In the first iOS 15.1 beta, Apple reenabled SharePlay, which wasn’t quite ready when iOS 15 launched last week. When iOS 15.1 arrives, you’ll be able to use the feature to watch movies and listen to music with friends during FaceTime calls. Additionally, iOS 15.1 beta 1 made it possible to upload one’s COVID-19 vaccination status in the Health app and generate a vaccination card in Wallet.

How to download and install iOS 15.1 beta 2

If you want to get the latest iOS beta, the first step is to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. After that, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you prefer, you could also get the update through iTunes by connecting the iOS device to the computer. Whichever method you choose, definitely be sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!